Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1209.95, and the close price was ₹1210.3. The stock had a high of ₹1223.45 and a low of ₹1206. The market capitalization of the company was ₹118538.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low was ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19845 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1215.95, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 5.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 19845 shares and closed at a price of ₹1210.3.
