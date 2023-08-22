Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1210.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1215.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1209.95, and the close price was 1210.3. The stock had a high of 1223.45 and a low of 1206. The market capitalization of the company was 118538.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1270.35, and the 52-week low was 968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19845 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1215.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1210.3

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1215.95, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 5.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1210.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 19845 shares and closed at a price of 1210.3.

