Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1249.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1256.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1229.65 and closed at 1247.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1258, while the lowest price was 1224.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 121,937.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,809 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1256.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1249.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1256.45, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 6.5. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 6.5.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1247.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 35,809 shares and closed at a price of 1,247.15.

