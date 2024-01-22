 Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Plummet as Company Misses Revenue Targets | Mint
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Plummet as Company Misses Revenue Targets
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Plummet as Company Misses Revenue Targets

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1389.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1383.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock had an open price of 1404 and a close price of 1389.7. The stock reached a high of 1405.2 and a low of 1375.75. The market capitalization of the company is 135049.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1401.5, while the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 36831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:32:13 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1543.6-24.3-1.551617.651016.45418881.34
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
Persistent Systems7933.271.90.917910.33907.760629.48
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6684.0-188.85-2.757168.72987.457747.88
22 Jan 2024, 11:26:56 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Tech Mahindra stock is 1405.2, while the low is 1375.75.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22:28 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 11:21:45 AM IST

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1402.1 as against previous close of 1392.8

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1385.6. The bid price stands at 1383.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1383.95. The offer quantity is 1200, and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 12,045,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:32 AM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 17.1 (-35.1%) & 21.6 (-30.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.4 (-9.09%) & 11.8 (-7.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:13 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:28:45 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1375.75 and the high price is 1405.20.

22 Jan 2024, 10:26:40 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1402.1 as against previous close of 1392.8

Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1385.6. The bid price is 1383.0 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 1383.95 with an offer quantity of 1200. The stock has an open interest of 12,045,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:49 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:43:14 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.26%
3 Months8.31%
6 Months16.3%
YTD9.21%
1 Year31.96%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22:10 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

