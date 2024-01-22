Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Plummet as Company Misses Revenue Targets

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock had an open price of ₹1404 and a close price of ₹1389.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1405.2 and a low of ₹1375.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹135049.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1401.5, while the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 36831 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HCL Technologies 1543.6 -24.3 -1.55 1617.65 1016.45 418881.34 LTI Mindtree 5648.7 -2.3 -0.04 6442.65 4120.0 167092.34 Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4 Persistent Systems 7933.2 71.9 0.91 7910.3 3907.7 60629.48 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 6684.0 -188.85 -2.75 7168.7 2987.4 57747.88

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1405.2, while the low is ₹1375.75.

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1383.45, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1389.7 The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1383.45. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.25 in the stock price.

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1402.1 as against previous close of 1392.8 Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1385.6. The bid price stands at 1383.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1383.95. The offer quantity is 1200, and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 12,045,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹17.1 (-35.1%) & ₹21.6 (-30.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.4 (-9.09%) & ₹11.8 (-7.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.26% 3 Months 8.31% 6 Months 16.3% YTD 9.21% 1 Year 31.96%

