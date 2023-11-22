Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1211.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1203.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1217.05 and closed at 1211.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1220.9 and a low of 1200.5. The company has a market capitalization of 117,492.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,420 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1211.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 22,420 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1211.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.