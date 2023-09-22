Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1265.05 and closed at ₹1274.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1295.85 and a low of ₹1265.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹126,055.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1308.75, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,549 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1291.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.48%
|3 Months
|10.21%
|6 Months
|17.48%
|YTD
|27.08%
|1 Year
|23.95%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1292.85, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 18.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE had a volume of 46,549 shares, with a closing price of ₹1274.2.
