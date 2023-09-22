Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1292.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1291.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1265.05 and closed at 1274.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1295.85 and a low of 1265.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 126,055.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1308.75, while the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,549 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1291.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1292.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1291.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.75.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months10.21%
6 Months17.48%
YTD27.08%
1 Year23.95%
22 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1292.85, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1274.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1292.85, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 18.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1274.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE had a volume of 46,549 shares, with a closing price of 1274.2.

