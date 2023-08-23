comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges amidst market volatility

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1211.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1208.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1216.05 and closed at 1217.75 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1222.65, while the lowest price was 1209.45. The company's market capitalization is 118,382.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,611 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02:24 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1208.5, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1211.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1208.5. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.35.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00:13 AM IST

Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1215.85 as against previous close of 1215.85

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1208.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 1209.55, while the offer price is 1210.3. The offer quantity stands at 1200, whereas the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13054200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:46:24 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1207.6, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1211.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1207.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decrease of 4.25 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32:40 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months5.73%
6 Months6.94%
YTD19.36%
1 Year14.42%
23 Aug 2023, 09:32:35 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:07:19 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1214.35, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1217.75

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1214.35, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.28% and has a net decrease of 3.4 points.

23 Aug 2023, 08:08:09 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1217.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 36,611 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1217.75.

