Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges amidst market volatility

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1216.05 and closed at ₹1217.75 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1222.65, while the lowest price was ₹1209.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹118,382.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,611 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1215.85 as against previous close of 1215.85 Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1208.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 1209.55, while the offer price is 1210.3. The offer quantity stands at 1200, whereas the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13054200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.54% 3 Months 5.73% 6 Months 6.94% YTD 19.36% 1 Year 14.42%

