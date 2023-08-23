Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges amidst market volatility

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1216.05 and closed at ₹1217.75 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1222.65, while the lowest price was ₹1209.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹118,382.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,611 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.