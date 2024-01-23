 Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:38:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.55 3.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.50 -1.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 817.45 -0.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,442.00 -2.48%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1385.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1400 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had an open price of 1404 and a close price of 1389.7. The stock reached a high of 1405.2 and a low of 1375.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 135,049.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1401.5 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:35:15 AM IST

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1390.0 as against previous close of 1383.7

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1399.9. The bid price is 1397.05 and the offer price is 1397.9. There are 600 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 11,731,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:23:51 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra's stock had a low price of 1392.1 and a high price of 1416 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:19:53 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1400, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1385.45

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1400, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 14.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.05% and the value has gone up by 14.55.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:43:17 AM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 23.05 (+22.93%) & 8.5 (+16.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.6 (-54.39%) & 21.75 (-39.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:32:48 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1559.015.41.01617.651016.45423060.39
LTI Mindtree5629.25-19.45-0.346442.654120.0166517.0
Tech Mahindra1402.917.451.261401.5982.95123442.83
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6476.6-218.45-3.267168.72987.455956.0
Persistent Systems8377.85453.65.727910.33907.764027.72
23 Jan 2024, 10:29:52 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tech Mahindra stock is 1392.1, while the high price is 1416.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20:52 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1404.45, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1385.45

Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock has a price of 1404.45 and has experienced a percent change of 1.37. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 19, meaning that the stock has increased by 19. Overall, the current data suggests that the Tech Mahindra stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:03:33 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1400.05, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1385.45

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1400.05. The stock has experienced a 1.05% percent change, with a net change of 14.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:02:34 AM IST

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1390.0 as against previous close of 1383.7

Tech Mahindra is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1411. The bid price is slightly lower at 1410.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1411.5. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 600. The stock has a high open interest of 11,829,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:55:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:43:50 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months8.37%
6 Months15.94%
YTD8.88%
1 Year32.4%
23 Jan 2024, 09:08:41 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1389.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 36,831 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1389.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App