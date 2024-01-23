Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1390.0 as against previous close of 1383.7 Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1399.9. The bid price is 1397.05 and the offer price is 1397.9. There are 600 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 11,731,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Tech Mahindra's stock had a low price of ₹1392.1 and a high price of ₹1416 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1400, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1385.45 The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1400, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 14.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.05% and the value has gone up by 14.55. Click here for Tech Mahindra Dividend

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹23.05 (+22.93%) & ₹8.5 (+16.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.6 (-54.39%) & ₹21.75 (-39.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HCL Technologies 1559.0 15.4 1.0 1617.65 1016.45 423060.39 LTI Mindtree 5629.25 -19.45 -0.34 6442.65 4120.0 166517.0 Tech Mahindra 1402.9 17.45 1.26 1401.5 982.95 123442.83 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 6476.6 -218.45 -3.26 7168.7 2987.4 55956.0 Persistent Systems 8377.85 453.6 5.72 7910.3 3907.7 64027.72

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1392.1, while the high price is ₹1416. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1404.45, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1385.45 Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock has a price of ₹1404.45 and has experienced a percent change of 1.37. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 19, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹19. Overall, the current data suggests that the Tech Mahindra stock has seen a positive movement in its price. Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1400.05, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1385.45 Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1400.05. The stock has experienced a 1.05% percent change, with a net change of 14.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1390.0 as against previous close of 1383.7 Tech Mahindra is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1411. The bid price is slightly lower at 1410.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1411.5. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 600. The stock has a high open interest of 11,829,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tech Mahindra Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.58% 3 Months 8.37% 6 Months 15.94% YTD 8.88% 1 Year 32.4%