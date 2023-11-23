Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Registers Gains in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra had an open price of ₹1205.5 and a close price of ₹1205.5 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹1217.8, while the lowest price was ₹1204.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118668.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 57948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra stock had a low price of ₹1204.8 and a high price of ₹1217.8.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1216 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 10.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and there has been a net increase of 10.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.55%
|3 Months
|0.29%
|6 Months
|10.62%
|YTD
|19.58%
|1 Year
|15.68%
The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1216. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.5, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend with a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 57,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,205.5.
