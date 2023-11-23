Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Registers Gains in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra had an open price of ₹1205.5 and a close price of ₹1205.5 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹1217.8, while the lowest price was ₹1204.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118668.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 57948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.