Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1171.1 and the close price was ₹1170.7. The stock had a high of ₹1176.55 and a low of ₹1148.9. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was ₹114,194.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,231 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1159.35 as against previous close of 1172.7 Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.4. The bid price stands at 1165.2 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1165.6 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9083400.

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1166.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1170.55 The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1166.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of 4.35 units in the stock price.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1181.62 10 Days 1197.13 20 Days 1222.06 50 Days 1231.26 100 Days 1184.64 300 Days 1120.78

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was ₹1157.3, while the high price reached ₹1169.95.

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (-17.86%) & ₹0.25 (-44.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹61.05 (+8.73%) & ₹233.0 (+2.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HCL Technologies 1246.5 -12.15 -0.97 1311.0 986.1 338258.35 LTI Mindtree 5257.0 -159.8 -2.95 5590.0 4120.0 155505.59 Tech Mahindra 1164.15 -6.4 -0.55 1319.95 982.95 102434.94 Tata Elxsi 7495.1 -57.1 -0.76 7999.0 5708.1 46676.81 Persistent Systems 5845.4 -61.1 -1.03 6035.0 3576.5 44673.47

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1162.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1170.55 The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is ₹1162.75. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, reflecting a decrease of ₹7.8 in the stock price. Click here for Tech Mahindra AGM

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.96% 3 Months -0.11% 6 Months 17.22% YTD 15.18% 1 Year 14.34%

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1170.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1170.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1170.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1170.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 477,231. The closing price of the shares was ₹1170.7.