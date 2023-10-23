Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1170.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1166.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1171.1 and the close price was 1170.7. The stock had a high of 1176.55 and a low of 1148.9. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was 114,194.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1319.95 and the 52-week low was 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,231 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

23 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1159.35 as against previous close of 1172.7

Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.4. The bid price stands at 1165.2 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1165.6 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9083400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1166.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1166.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of 4.35 units in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1181.62
10 Days1197.13
20 Days1222.06
50 Days1231.26
100 Days1184.64
300 Days1120.78
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1157.3, while the high price reached 1169.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.3 (-17.86%) & 0.25 (-44.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 61.05 (+8.73%) & 233.0 (+2.28%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1161.5, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1161.5. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1159.35 as against previous close of 1172.7

Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1164.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 1163.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1164.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 600. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 9202800, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1246.5-12.15-0.971311.0986.1338258.35
LTI Mindtree5257.0-159.8-2.955590.04120.0155505.59
Tech Mahindra1164.15-6.4-0.551319.95982.95102434.94
Tata Elxsi7495.1-57.1-0.767999.05708.146676.81
Persistent Systems5845.4-61.1-1.036035.03576.544673.47
23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1162.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1162.75. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, reflecting a decrease of 7.8 in the stock price.

Click here for Tech Mahindra AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was 1157.3, while the high price reached 1169.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (-33.93%) & 0.25 (-44.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 62.0 (+10.42%) & 233.0 (+2.28%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1161.55, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1161.55. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1250.1-8.55-0.681311.0986.1339235.27
LTI Mindtree5315.3-101.5-1.875590.04120.0157230.15
Tech Mahindra1163.5-7.05-0.61319.95982.95102377.74
Tata Elxsi7552.950.750.017999.05708.147037.08
Persistent Systems5876.4-30.1-0.516035.03576.544910.39
23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1157.3, while the high price reached 1169.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1159.35 as against previous close of 1172.7

Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1166.95. The bid price is 1167.2 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 1167.95 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9491400.

23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1163.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1163.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.64 percent, resulting in a net change of -7.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-39.29%) & 0.3 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 58.6 (+4.36%) & 231.6 (+1.67%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1252.65-6.0-0.481311.0986.1339927.26
LTI Mindtree5356.2-60.6-1.125590.04120.0158440.0
Tech Mahindra1168.0-2.55-0.221319.95982.95102773.7
Tata Elxsi7550.05-2.15-0.037999.05708.147019.02
Persistent Systems5922.4515.950.276035.03576.545262.32
23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1168.65, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1168.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Tech Mahindra stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1157.3 Today's high price: 1169.95

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1169.6, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1170.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1169.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.08% or -0.95 points.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1159.35 as against previous close of 1172.7

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1160.7 with a bid price of 1160.5 and an offer price of 1161.1. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is also 600. The stock has an open interest of 9910200.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months-0.11%
6 Months17.22%
YTD15.18%
1 Year14.34%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1170.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1170.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1170.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

23 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1170.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 477,231. The closing price of the shares was 1170.7.

