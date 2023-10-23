Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1171.1 and the close price was ₹1170.7. The stock had a high of ₹1176.55 and a low of ₹1148.9. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was ₹114,194.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,231 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.4. The bid price stands at 1165.2 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1165.6 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9083400.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1166.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of 4.35 units in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1181.62
|10 Days
|1197.13
|20 Days
|1222.06
|50 Days
|1231.26
|100 Days
|1184.64
|300 Days
|1120.78
Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was ₹1157.3, while the high price reached ₹1169.95.
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (-17.86%) & ₹0.25 (-44.44%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹61.05 (+8.73%) & ₹233.0 (+2.28%) respectively.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1161.5. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹9.05.
Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1164.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 1163.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1164.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 600. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 9202800, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCL Technologies
|1246.5
|-12.15
|-0.97
|1311.0
|986.1
|338258.35
|LTI Mindtree
|5257.0
|-159.8
|-2.95
|5590.0
|4120.0
|155505.59
|Tech Mahindra
|1164.15
|-6.4
|-0.55
|1319.95
|982.95
|102434.94
|Tata Elxsi
|7495.1
|-57.1
|-0.76
|7999.0
|5708.1
|46676.81
|Persistent Systems
|5845.4
|-61.1
|-1.03
|6035.0
|3576.5
|44673.47
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is ₹1162.75. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, reflecting a decrease of ₹7.8 in the stock price.
Click here for Tech Mahindra AGM
The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was ₹1157.3, while the high price reached ₹1169.95.
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (-33.93%) & ₹0.25 (-44.44%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹62.0 (+10.42%) & ₹233.0 (+2.28%) respectively.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1161.55. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of ₹9 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCL Technologies
|1250.1
|-8.55
|-0.68
|1311.0
|986.1
|339235.27
|LTI Mindtree
|5315.3
|-101.5
|-1.87
|5590.0
|4120.0
|157230.15
|Tech Mahindra
|1163.5
|-7.05
|-0.6
|1319.95
|982.95
|102377.74
|Tata Elxsi
|7552.95
|0.75
|0.01
|7999.0
|5708.1
|47037.08
|Persistent Systems
|5876.4
|-30.1
|-0.51
|6035.0
|3576.5
|44910.39
Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was ₹1157.3, while the high price reached ₹1169.95.
Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1166.95. The bid price is 1167.2 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 1167.95 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 9491400.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1163.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.64 percent, resulting in a net change of -7.5.
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-39.29%) & ₹0.3 (-33.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹58.6 (+4.36%) & ₹231.6 (+1.67%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCL Technologies
|1252.65
|-6.0
|-0.48
|1311.0
|986.1
|339927.26
|LTI Mindtree
|5356.2
|-60.6
|-1.12
|5590.0
|4120.0
|158440.0
|Tech Mahindra
|1168.0
|-2.55
|-0.22
|1319.95
|982.95
|102773.7
|Tata Elxsi
|7550.05
|-2.15
|-0.03
|7999.0
|5708.1
|47019.02
|Persistent Systems
|5922.45
|15.95
|0.27
|6035.0
|3576.5
|45262.32
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1168.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.
The current day's high and low data for Tech Mahindra stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1157.3 Today's high price: ₹1169.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1169.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.08% or -0.95 points.
Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1160.7 with a bid price of 1160.5 and an offer price of 1161.1. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is also 600. The stock has an open interest of 9910200.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|-0.11%
|6 Months
|17.22%
|YTD
|15.18%
|1 Year
|14.34%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1170.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 477,231. The closing price of the shares was ₹1170.7.
