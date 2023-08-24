Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Rise on Positive Earnings Report

Tech Mahindra opened at a price of ₹1218 and closed at ₹1211.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1218 and a low of ₹1199.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹117,071.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 34,253 shares.
Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1212.9, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1200.9
The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1212.9 with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 12. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change in the stock price is 12.
Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|3.19%
|6 Months
|6.69%
|YTD
|18.16%
|1 Year
|14.63%
Tech Mahindra Live Updates
TECH MAHINDRA
Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1200.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1211.85
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1200.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.95 in the stock price.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1211.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 34,253 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,211.85.
