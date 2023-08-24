comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 09:40:23
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.7 0.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.65 0.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 252.1 1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.85 0.16%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 978.8 1.3%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Rise on Positive Earnings Report
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Rise on Positive Earnings Report

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1200.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1212.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra opened at a price of 1218 and closed at 1211.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1218 and a low of 1199.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 117,071.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, while the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 34,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:45:17 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1212.9, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1200.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1212.9 with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 12. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change in the stock price is 12.

24 Aug 2023, 09:33:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months3.19%
6 Months6.69%
YTD18.16%
1 Year14.63%
24 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:02:51 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1200.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1211.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1200.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.95, suggesting a decrease of 10.95 in the stock price.

24 Aug 2023, 08:20:16 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1211.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 34,253 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,211.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App