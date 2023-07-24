comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -4.66 %. The stock closed at 1252.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1194.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1202.95 and closed at 1252.75. The stock reached a high of 1217.25 and a low of 1181.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 116418.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 949.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104458 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:09:52 AM IST

On the last day, the volume of Tech Mahindra shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 104,458 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1252.75.

