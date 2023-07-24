Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1202.95 and closed at ₹1252.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1217.25 and a low of ₹1181.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹116418.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹949.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104458 shares on the BSE.
