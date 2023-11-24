Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1210.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the opening price of Tech Mahindra was 1210.15. The closing price was 1215.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1220.25, while the lowest price was 1207. The market capitalization of the company is 118,341.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 982.95 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 24,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1205, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1210.45

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1205, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and there has been a decrease of 5.45 in the stock price. This indicates a downward movement in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.31%
3 Months-0.19%
6 Months10.27%
YTD19.14%
1 Year15.98%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1212.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1215.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1212.65, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.21% and the net change is a decrease of 2.6.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1215.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 24,850 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1215.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.