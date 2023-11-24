Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1210.15. The closing price was ₹1215.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1220.25, while the lowest price was ₹1207. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,341.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹982.95 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 24,850 shares.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1205, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and there has been a decrease of ₹5.45 in the stock price. This indicates a downward movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.31%
|3 Months
|-0.19%
|6 Months
|10.27%
|YTD
|19.14%
|1 Year
|15.98%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1212.65, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.21% and the net change is a decrease of 2.6.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 24,850 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1215.25.
