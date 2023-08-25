Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1205 and the close price was ₹1200.9. The stock had a high of ₹1216.25 and a low of ₹1196.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹116,851.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low was ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 34,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.