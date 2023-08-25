Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1198.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1191.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1205 and the close price was 1200.9. The stock had a high of 1216.25 and a low of 1196.1. The market capitalization of the company was 116,851.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1270.35 and the 52-week low was 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 34,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1191.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1198.55

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1191.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, which indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1193.1 as against previous close of 1200.5

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1189.4. The bid price is 1189.4, while the offer price is 1190.0. The offer quantity is 1800, and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 12669600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1191.55, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1198.55

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1191.55. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months3.54%
6 Months6.23%
YTD17.98%
1 Year13.91%
25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1198.55, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1200.9

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1198.55 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.2% and the decrease in value is 2.35.

25 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1200.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 34,582 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1200.9.

