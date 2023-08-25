Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1205 and the close price was ₹1200.9. The stock had a high of ₹1216.25 and a low of ₹1196.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹116,851.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low was ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 34,582 shares.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1189.4. The bid price is 1189.4, while the offer price is 1190.0. The offer quantity is 1800, and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 12669600.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|3.54%
|6 Months
|6.23%
|YTD
|17.98%
|1 Year
|13.91%
