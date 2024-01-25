Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock tumbles as investors react negatively

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1370.15 and closed at ₹1365.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1410 and a low of ₹1367.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹137,421.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1401.5 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,136 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.12%
|3 Months
|11.11%
|6 Months
|23.16%
|YTD
|10.63%
|1 Year
|31.51%
Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at ₹1333.55. There has been a percent change of -5.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -74.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹74.2.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 55,136 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,365.6.
