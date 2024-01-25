Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock tumbles as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -5.27 %. The stock closed at 1407.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1370.15 and closed at 1365.6. The stock reached a high of 1410 and a low of 1367.75. The market capitalization of the company is 137,421.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1401.5 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.12%
3 Months11.11%
6 Months23.16%
YTD10.63%
1 Year31.51%
25 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1333.55, down -5.27% from yesterday's ₹1407.75

Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1333.55. There has been a percent change of -5.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -74.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 74.2.

25 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1365.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 55,136 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,365.6.

