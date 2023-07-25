Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges on disappointing earnings report

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's opening price was ₹1194.4 and closing price was ₹1195.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1200.15 and a low of ₹1155.2. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹112,685.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1270.35 and ₹949.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 128,611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at ₹1156.05. There has been a -3.28% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -39.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.
