Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges on disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 1195.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1156.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's opening price was 1194.4 and closing price was 1195.25. The stock reached a high of 1200.15 and a low of 1155.2. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 112,685.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1270.35 and 949.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 128,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1156.05, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹1195.25

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at 1156.05. There has been a -3.28% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -39.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

25 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1195.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 128,611. The closing price for the day was 1195.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.