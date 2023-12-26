Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hello User
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 1274.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1260.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1256.45 and closed at 1249.95. The stock reached a high of 1281.35 and a low of 1241.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 124,412.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,952 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra December futures opened at 1277.55 as against previous close of 1278.75

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1263.05. The bid price and offer price are 1264.75 and 1265.65 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1200 and 600. The open interest for the stock is 9990000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1260.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1274.5

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1260.95 with a percent change of -1.06. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 1.06% in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.55, indicating a decrease of 13.55 from the previous trading session.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months-9.32%
6 Months14.31%
YTD25.46%
1 Year25.53%
26 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1274.5, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1249.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1274.5, with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 24.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.96% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 24.55. This indicates positive market sentiment towards Tech Mahindra, as the stock price has risen.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1249.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 91,952 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,249.95.

