Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1256.45 and closed at ₹1249.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1281.35 and a low of ₹1241.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹124,412.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.6 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,952 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1263.05. The bid price and offer price are 1264.75 and 1265.65 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1200 and 600. The open interest for the stock is 9990000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is ₹1260.95 with a percent change of -1.06. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 1.06% in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.55, indicating a decrease of ₹13.55 from the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.37%
|3 Months
|-9.32%
|6 Months
|14.31%
|YTD
|25.46%
|1 Year
|25.53%
The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1274.5, with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 24.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.96% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹24.55. This indicates positive market sentiment towards Tech Mahindra, as the stock price has risen.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 91,952 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,249.95.
