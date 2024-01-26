Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -6.12 %. The stock closed at 1407.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1349.65 and closed at 1407.75. The stock reached a high of 1357.35 and a low of 1312.5. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 129,011.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1401.5 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 320,876 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1321.6, down -6.12% from yesterday's ₹1407.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1321.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -6.12, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -86.15, suggesting a decrease of 86.15 from the previous value. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in recent trading.

26 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1407.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 320,876 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1407.75.

