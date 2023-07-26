Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's open price was ₹1162.2 and the close price was ₹1161.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹1165.65, while the low was ₹1144.55. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹112,680.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 60,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.