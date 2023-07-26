Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1156 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra's open price was ₹1162.2 and the close price was ₹1161.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹1165.65, while the low was ₹1144.55. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹112,680.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 60,647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:14:07 AM IST
