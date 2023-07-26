Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1156 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's open price was 1162.2 and the close price was 1161.75. The stock's high for the day was 1165.65, while the low was 1144.55. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 112,680.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 60,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1161.75 yesterday

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 60,647 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1161.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.