Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1116, down -2.25% from yesterday's 1141.7

26 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 1141.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1158 and closed at 1155.15. The stock's high for the day was 1165.4, while the low was 1136.6. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is currently 111,379.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 20,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1116, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

Today, Tech Mahindra's stock closed at a price of 1116, which is a decrease of 2.25% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1141.7. The net change in the stock price is -25.7.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1231.452.450.21311.01011.6334174.29
LTI Mindtree5169.05-34.35-0.665590.04120.0152903.97
Tech Mahindra1116.0-25.7-2.251319.95982.9598198.16
Tata Elxsi7461.95-80.95-1.077950.05708.146470.37
Persistent Systems5854.15-43.5-0.746035.03603.4444740.34
26 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was 1089, while the high price reached was 1118.9.

26 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1109.4 as against previous close of 1143.1

Tech Mahindra is a technology company with a spot price of 1115.4. The bid price is 1112.6, and the offer price is 1113.0. The offer quantity is 3000, while the bid quantity is 600. The open interest is 4312800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Tech Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tech Mahindra Ltd has a 52 week low price of 981.05 and a 52 week high price of 1320.

26 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1111.65, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1111.65. There has been a percent change of -2.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -30.05, meaning the stock price has decreased by 30.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.35 (-47.06%) & 0.05 (-94.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 101.0 (+36.76%) & 158.6 (+24.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1234.355.350.441311.01011.6334961.25
LTI Mindtree5188.6-14.8-0.285590.04120.0153482.27
Tech Mahindra1110.9-30.8-2.71319.95982.9597749.41
Tata Elxsi7460.0-82.9-1.17950.05708.146458.22
Persistent Systems5863.5-34.15-0.586035.03603.4444811.8
26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1109.3, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1109.3. There has been a negative percent change of -2.84, resulting in a net change of -32.4. This indicates a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra's stock reached a low price of 1089 and a high price of 1117.6 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1109.4 as against previous close of 1143.1

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1105.55. The bid price stands at 1103.8, while the offer price is 1104.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 1200 and a bid quantity of 1200. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 4243800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1106.35, down -3.1% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1106.35. There has been a percent change of -3.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -35.35, suggesting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1175.94
10 Days1191.48
20 Days1214.57
50 Days1229.81
100 Days1185.20
300 Days1122.60
26 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (-41.18%) & 0.05 (-94.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 95.6 (+29.45%) & 158.6 (+24.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra's stock had a low price of 1089 and a high price of 1117.6 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1114.2, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at 1114.2, with a percent change of -2.41% and a net change of -27.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1109.4 as against previous close of 1143.1

Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1106.6. The bid price is 1103.55 and the offer price is 1104.15. The offer quantity is 600 shares and the bid quantity is 1200 shares. The open interest is 4119600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1106.55, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1106.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.15, which means the stock has decreased by 35.15.

26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1229.650.650.051311.01011.6333685.83
LTI Mindtree5139.0-64.4-1.245590.04120.0152015.07
Tech Mahindra1106.85-34.85-3.051319.95982.9597393.04
Tata Elxsi7441.1-101.8-1.357950.05708.146340.52
Persistent Systems5715.0-182.65-3.16035.03603.4443676.89
26 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1089, while the high price is 1117.6.

26 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (-41.18%) & 0.1 (-88.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 99.55 (+34.8%) & 162.5 (+27.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7788
Buy7787
Hold10101111
Sell1111109
Strong Sell2223
26 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1111.75, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

Tech Mahindra stock has experienced a decline in price, falling by 2.62% or 29.95. The stock is currently priced at 1111.75.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1229.30.30.021311.01011.6333590.85
LTI Mindtree5072.7-130.7-2.515590.04120.0150053.87
Tech Mahindra1110.15-31.55-2.761319.95982.9597683.41
Tata Elxsi7411.45-131.45-1.747950.05708.146155.87
Persistent Systems5695.1-202.55-3.436035.03603.4443524.8
26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1109.4 as against previous close of 1143.1

Tech Mahindra is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1109.75. The bid price for the stock is 1107.3, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 1107.95, with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 4,549,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tech Mahindra stock had a low price of 1089 and a high price of 1117.6 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1108.5, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1108.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.2, which means the stock price has decreased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (-41.18%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 105.6 (+42.99%) & 163.5 (+28.13%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1106.7, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1106.7, which represents a decrease of 3.07% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -35. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock price for Tech Mahindra.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1225.9-3.1-0.251311.01011.6332668.2
LTI Mindtree5096.4-107.0-2.065590.04120.0150754.94
Tech Mahindra1108.1-33.6-2.941319.95982.9597503.03
Tata Elxsi7411.05-131.85-1.757950.05708.146153.38
Persistent Systems5713.9-183.75-3.126035.03603.4443668.48
26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tech Mahindra stock was 1089 and the high price was 1117.6.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1109.4 as against previous close of 1143.1

Tech Mahindra, a leading IT services and consulting company, has a spot price of 1113.8. The bid price is 1111.85 and the offer price is 1113.0. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 4560000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1111.65, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1111.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -30.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.63%
3 Months4.05%
6 Months14.64%
YTD12.37%
1 Year7.34%
26 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1141.7, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1155.15

As of the current data, the price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1141.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.45, meaning that it has decreased by 13.45.

26 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1155.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Tech Mahindra on the BSE was 20,567. The closing price for the shares was 1155.15.

