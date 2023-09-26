Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1299 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1289 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1305 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1313.85 and a low of 1296.4. The company has a market capitalization of 126,815.53 crore. Its 52-week high is 1319.95 and its 52-week low is 968.17. On the BSE, a total of 56,606 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra September futures opened at 1298.0 as against previous close of 1294.85

Tech Mahindra is a leading IT and software services company with a spot price of 1289.55. The bid price stands at 1288.15 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 1288.9 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra currently stands at 8448600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1289, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1299

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1289, which represents a decrease of 0.77%. This means that the stock has experienced a net change of -10, indicating a slight decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months11.46%
6 Months17.81%
YTD27.85%
1 Year27.72%
26 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1300, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1305

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1300. There has been a percent change of -0.38, which indicates a slight decline in the stock's value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decline in the value of Tech Mahindra stock.

26 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1305 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 56,606 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1305.

