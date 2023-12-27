Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1274.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1280.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at 1274.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1288.8, while the lowest was 1260.55. The market capitalization of the company is 125002.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1332.6, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 53,142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1280.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1274.5

Based on the current data of Tech Mahindra stock, the price is 1280.55 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% and the net change in price is 6.05.

27 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1274.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 53,142 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,274.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.