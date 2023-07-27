comScore
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

27 Jul 2023

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1153.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1144.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1153.7 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1167 and a low of 1139.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 111,515.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 65,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:17:19 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1153.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a total volume of 65,034 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1,153.7.

