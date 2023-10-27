Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1120.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's 1116

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1089 and closed at ₹1141.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹1118.9, while the low was ₹1089. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 131,734 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹108,872.61 crore.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCL Technologies
|1268.55
|37.1
|3.01
|1311.0
|1011.6
|344241.99
|LTI Mindtree
|5169.8
|-2.15
|-0.04
|5590.0
|4120.0
|152926.16
|Tech Mahindra
|1120.65
|4.65
|0.42
|1319.95
|982.95
|98607.32
|Tata Elxsi
|7604.0
|142.05
|1.9
|7950.0
|5708.1
|47355.0
|Persistent Systems
|6075.45
|207.95
|3.54
|6035.0
|3603.44
|46431.63
Tech Mahindra's spot price is currently at 1120.05. The bid price is 1114.35, while the offer price is 1114.75. The offer quantity is 1200, and the bid quantity is also 1200. The open interest is at 13,749,600.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1121.9. The bid price is 1115.75 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1116.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest stands at 13764600.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1164.83
|10 Days
|1182.80
|20 Days
|1206.70
|50 Days
|1227.92
|100 Days
|1185.44
|300 Days
|1123.24
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1122.6. The bid price is 1116.55 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 1117.15 with an offer quantity of 1200. The stock has a high open interest of 13779600.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Tech Mahindra is a technology company with a spot price of 1120.6. The bid price is 1114.8, and the offer price is 1115.45. There is a bid quantity of 600 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is 13726800.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1124.3. The bid price for the stock is 1118.5, with a bid quantity of 1200. The offer price is 1119.3, with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13705200.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.04%
|3 Months
|6.42%
|6 Months
|11.19%
|YTD
|9.75%
|1 Year
|4.84%
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 131,734. The closing price of the shares was ₹1141.7.
