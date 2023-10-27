Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1120.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's 1116

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1116 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1120.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1089 and closed at 1141.7. The stock's high for the day was 1118.9, while the low was 1089. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 131,734 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 108,872.61 crore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1120.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1116

Tech Mahindra stock closed at 1120.65, which represents a 0.42% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1116. The net change in the stock price was 4.65.

27 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1268.5537.13.011311.01011.6344241.99
LTI Mindtree5169.8-2.15-0.045590.04120.0152926.16
Tech Mahindra1120.654.650.421319.95982.9598607.32
Tata Elxsi7604.0142.051.97950.05708.147355.0
Persistent Systems6075.45207.953.546035.03603.4446431.63
27 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1112.8, while the high price was 1125.6.

27 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1115.0 as against previous close of 1107.1

Tech Mahindra's spot price is currently at 1120.05. The bid price is 1114.35, while the offer price is 1114.75. The offer quantity is 1200, and the bid quantity is also 1200. The open interest is at 13,749,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1264.633.152.691311.01011.6343170.09
LTI Mindtree5173.851.90.045590.04120.0153045.96
Tech Mahindra1123.27.20.651319.95982.9598831.7
Tata Elxsi7576.6114.651.547950.05708.147184.37
Persistent Systems6089.4221.93.786035.03603.4446538.24
27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1122.3, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1116

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1122.3, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 6.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1115.0 as against previous close of 1107.1

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1121.9. The bid price is 1115.75 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1116.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest stands at 13764600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tech Mahindra stock for today was 1112.8 and the high price was 1125.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1123.15, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1116

Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock has a price of 1123.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 7.15, suggesting a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1164.83
10 Days1182.80
20 Days1206.70
50 Days1227.92
100 Days1185.44
300 Days1123.24
27 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was 1112.8 and the high price was 1125.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1122.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1116

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1122.05. There has been a 0.54% increase, resulting in a net change of 6.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1115.0 as against previous close of 1107.1

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1122.6. The bid price is 1116.55 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 1117.15 with an offer quantity of 1200. The stock has a high open interest of 13779600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1121.75, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1116

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1121.75, with a net change of 5.75 and a percent change of 0.52. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1259.6528.22.291311.01011.6341826.82
LTI Mindtree5179.57.550.155590.04120.0153213.09
Tech Mahindra1120.054.050.361319.95982.9598554.53
Tata Elxsi7600.0138.051.857950.05708.147330.09
Persistent Systems6015.5148.02.526035.03603.4445973.46
27 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock reached a low price of 1112.8 and a high price of 1125.6 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7788
Buy7787
Hold10101011
Sell1111119
Strong Sell2223
27 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1120.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1116

Tech Mahindra stock has a current price of 1120.3 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 4.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1115.0 as against previous close of 1107.1

Tech Mahindra is a technology company with a spot price of 1120.6. The bid price is 1114.8, and the offer price is 1115.45. There is a bid quantity of 600 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is 13726800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1252.7521.31.731311.01011.6339954.4
LTI Mindtree5184.9513.00.255590.04120.0153374.31
Tech Mahindra1120.754.750.431319.95982.9598616.12
Tata Elxsi7605.8143.851.937950.05708.147366.21
Persistent Systems6022.3154.82.646035.03603.4446025.43
27 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock reached a low of 1112.8 and a high of 1125.6 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1121.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1116

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1121.5. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 5.5 units.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1245.5514.11.141311.01011.6338000.56
LTI Mindtree5186.814.850.295590.04120.0153429.03
Tech Mahindra1123.47.40.661319.95982.9598849.3
Tata Elxsi7612.1150.152.017950.05708.147405.45
Persistent Systems6061.25193.753.36035.03603.4446323.1
27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1115.0 as against previous close of 1107.1

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1124.3. The bid price for the stock is 1118.5, with a bid quantity of 1200. The offer price is 1119.3, with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13705200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1123.85, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1116

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1123.85. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tech Mahindra stock reached a low of 1112.8 and a high of 1125.6 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1116, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1116. There has been a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 25.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.04%
3 Months6.42%
6 Months11.19%
YTD9.75%
1 Year4.84%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1116, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1141.7

Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1116. It has experienced a percent change of -2.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.7, suggesting a decrease of 25.7 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1141.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 131,734. The closing price of the shares was 1141.7.

