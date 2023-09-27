Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 1299 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1282.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1295.25 and closed at 1299. The stock had a high of 1302.1 and a low of 1279.25. The company's market capitalization is 125,069.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months10.13%
6 Months19.81%
YTD26.16%
1 Year26.3%
27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1282.1, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1299

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1282.1. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.9.

27 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1299 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 23,357 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,299.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.