Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1295.25 and closed at ₹1299. The stock had a high of ₹1302.1 and a low of ₹1279.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹125,069.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,357 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|10.13%
|6 Months
|19.81%
|YTD
|26.16%
|1 Year
|26.3%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1282.1. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹16.9.
