Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets on Market Sell-Off

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1190 and closed at ₹1198.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1196.4 and a low of ₹1178.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹115,823.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1190.45 as against previous close of 1187.75 Tech Mahindra is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1189.1. The bid price for the stock is 1187.45, while the offer price is 1188.3. Both the bid and offer quantities are 600. The stock has an open interest of 11,916,600.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.76% 3 Months 2.78% 6 Months 6.3% YTD 17.03% 1 Year 13.04% Share Via

