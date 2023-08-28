comScore
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets on Market Sell-Off
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets on Market Sell-Off

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1189.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1182.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1190 and closed at 1198.55. The stock reached a high of 1196.4 and a low of 1178.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 115,823.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:02:37 AM IST

Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1190.45 as against previous close of 1187.75

Tech Mahindra is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1189.1. The bid price for the stock is 1187.45, while the offer price is 1188.3. Both the bid and offer quantities are 600. The stock has an open interest of 11,916,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 10:01:45 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1182.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1189.5

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1182.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -6.8.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1190, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1189.5

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1190, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% and the net change in price is 0.5.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32:46 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months2.78%
6 Months6.3%
YTD17.03%
1 Year13.04%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31:06 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1188, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1198.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1188. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.55, indicating a decrease of 10.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by -0.88% or 10.55.

28 Aug 2023, 08:26:06 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1198.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 62,300. The closing price for the stock was 1198.55.

