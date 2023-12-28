Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1281.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1280.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1290 and closed at 1281.15. The stock reached a high of 1290.9 and a low of 1267.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 124,968.57 crore. Its 52-week high is 1332.6 and its 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, the volume of Tech Mahindra shares on the BSE was 27,496 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1281.15.

