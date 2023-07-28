comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops as Market Reacts to Disappointing Performance

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1100.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1092.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1100.05 and closed at 1144.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1125 and a low of 1082.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 107,251.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, while the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 572,889 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:31:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1092.85, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1100.3

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at 1092.85, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:22:03 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1092, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1100.3

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1092. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that Tech Mahindra stock has experienced a small decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02:53 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1100.3, down -3.82% from yesterday's ₹1144.05

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1100.3 with a percent change of -3.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.82% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -43.75, indicating a decrease of 43.75 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Tech Mahindra stock has experienced a decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:03:07 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1144.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 572,889. The closing price for the stock was 1144.05.

