Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1274.95 and closed at ₹1282.35 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was ₹1294, while the lowest price was ₹1265. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹125,708.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹968.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
