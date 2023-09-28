Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1282.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1288.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1274.95 and closed at 1282.35 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was 1294, while the lowest price was 1265. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 125,708.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 968.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1282.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 52,193 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,282.35.

