Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1189.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1184.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1181.05 and closed at 1189.5. The stock reached a high of 1195.8 and a low of 1181.05. The market capitalization of the company is 115,486.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 103,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1184.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1189.5

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1184.55, which represents a decrease of 0.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -4.95.

29 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1189.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 103,012 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,189.5.

