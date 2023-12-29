Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1286.3 and closed at ₹1280.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1288.45 and a low of ₹1271. The market capitalization of the company was ₹125,549.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1332.6, while the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 66,088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at ₹1286.15, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 5.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Tech Mahindra shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 66,088 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹1280.2.
