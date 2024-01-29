Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1349.65, and the close price was ₹1407.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1357.35 and a low of ₹1312.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹129011.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1416, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 320876 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.