Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -6.12 %. The stock closed at 1407.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1349.65, and the close price was 1407.75. The stock reached a high of 1357.35 and a low of 1312.5. The company's market capitalization is 129011.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 320876 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1407.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 320,876. The closing price for the stock was 1407.75.

