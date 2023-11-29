Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

The last day's open price for Tech Mahindra was ₹1190.15 and the close price was ₹1198.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1209, while the lowest price was ₹1185.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹117,438.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 39,991 shares.
The low price of Tech Mahindra stock for the day is ₹1207.25 and the high price is ₹1234.5.
The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1203.25. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|-1.3%
|6 Months
|9.47%
|YTD
|18.3%
|1 Year
|11.62%
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 39,991 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1198.45.
