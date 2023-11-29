Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

The last day's open price for Tech Mahindra was ₹1190.15 and the close price was ₹1198.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1209, while the lowest price was ₹1185.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹117,438.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 39,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.