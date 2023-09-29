Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1286 and closed at ₹1288.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1286 and a low of ₹1221.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹119,938.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹968.17, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 200,153 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1229.45. There has been a 0% change in the stock price, with a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with only a slight decrease.
