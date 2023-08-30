Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1197 and closed at ₹1184.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1207.8, while the low was ₹1190. The company's market capitalization is 117,334.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.