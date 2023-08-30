Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1197 and closed at ₹1184.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1207.8, while the low was ₹1190. The company's market capitalization is 117,334.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1213.95, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1198.05
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1213.95 with a percent change of 1.33. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.33% compared to the previous value. The net change is 15.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 15.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Tech Mahindra stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|5.54%
|6 Months
|8.88%
|YTD
|17.87%
|1 Year
|17.7%
Tech Mahindra Live Updates
TECH MAHINDRA
TECH MAHINDRA
Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1203.5, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1184.55
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1203.5 with a percent change of 1.6% and a net change of 18.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1184.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 43,707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1184.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!