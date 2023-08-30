comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 1198.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1213.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1197 and closed at 1184.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1207.8, while the low was 1190. The company's market capitalization is 117,334.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1213.95, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1198.05

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1213.95 with a percent change of 1.33. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.33% compared to the previous value. The net change is 15.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 15.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Tech Mahindra stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:32 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months5.54%
6 Months8.88%
YTD17.87%
1 Year17.7%
30 Aug 2023, 09:33:48 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:04:09 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1203.5, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1184.55

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1203.5 with a percent change of 1.6% and a net change of 18.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Aug 2023, 08:27:42 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1184.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 43,707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1184.55.

