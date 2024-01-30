Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1321.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1314.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1344.8 and closed at 1321.6. The stock reached a high of 1344.8 and a low of 1311.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 128,328.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1416 and 982.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 53,520 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1325.95 as against previous close of 1323.9

Tech Mahindra is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1326.55. The bid price is 1336.6, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 1337.45, with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 13302000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock opened at 1316.55 and reached a high of 1335.25 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1314.6, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1321.6

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1314.6, which reflects a decrease of 0.53% or a net change of -7. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.44%
3 Months3.94%
6 Months17.83%
YTD3.28%
1 Year27.59%
30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1314.6, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1321.6

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1314.6. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1321.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 53,520. The closing price for the stock was 1321.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!