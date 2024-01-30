Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1344.8 and closed at ₹1321.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1344.8 and a low of ₹1311.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹128,328.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1416 and ₹982.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 53,520 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.44%
|3 Months
|3.94%
|6 Months
|17.83%
|YTD
|3.28%
|1 Year
|27.59%
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 53,520. The closing price for the stock was ₹1321.6.
