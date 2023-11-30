Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Reports Strong Earnings, Stock Soars

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1221.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1222.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1208 and closed at 1203.25. The stock's high for the day was 1234.5, while the low was 1207.25. The company's market capitalization is 119,215.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra shares on that day was 105,255.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1222.85, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1221.45

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1222.85. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4.

30 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tech Mahindra stock was 1215.45 and the high price was 1228.1.

30 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra November futures opened at 1224.35 as against previous close of 1223.25

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1218.75. The bid price stands at 1216.9, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 1217.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 4068000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1223.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1221.45

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1223.5 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the value has gone up by 2.05 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the day.

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-0.72%
6 Months9.52%
YTD20.2%
1 Year13.69%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1221.45, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1203.25

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1221.45, representing a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 18.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1203.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 105,255 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1203.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.