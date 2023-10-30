Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1116.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1125.6 and a low of ₹1112.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹109,326.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 79,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.