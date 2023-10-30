Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1120.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1127.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1116.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1125.6 and a low of 1112.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 109,326.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 79,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1127.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1120.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1127.2 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.4%
3 Months6.53%
6 Months9.46%
YTD10.25%
1 Year5.97%
30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1120.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1116

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1120.65 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 4.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1116 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 79,253. The closing price for the shares was 1,116.

