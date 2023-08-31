Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1203.5 and the close price was ₹1198.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1221 and a low of ₹1194.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹116,690.92 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1270.35 and ₹968.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.