Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM ISTLivemint
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1198.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1203.5 and the close price was ₹1198.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1221 and a low of ₹1194.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹116,690.92 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1270.35 and ₹968.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:09:09 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1198.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's BSE volume was 75,853 shares and the closing price was ₹1198.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!