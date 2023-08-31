comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1198.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1203.5 and the close price was 1198.05. The stock reached a high of 1221 and a low of 1194.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 116,690.92 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1270.35 and 968.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:09:09 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1198.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's BSE volume was 75,853 shares and the closing price was 1198.05.

