Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1314.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1317.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1322.35 and closed at 1314.6. The stock reached a high of 1340.35 and a low of 1315. The market capitalization of the company is 128,631.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1416 and 982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 69,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1314.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 69,585 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,314.6.

