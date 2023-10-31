Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1121.7 and closed at ₹1120.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1138.95 and a low of ₹1119. The market capitalization of the company is ₹109,931.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 79,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.