Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1121.7 and closed at ₹1120.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1138.95 and a low of ₹1119. The market capitalization of the company is ₹109,931.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 79,934 shares.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1123.85. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.27. This translates to a net change of -3. Overall, the stock has seen a minor decline in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.74%
|3 Months
|4.83%
|6 Months
|10.08%
|YTD
|10.87%
|1 Year
|9.3%
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 79,934 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1120.65.
