Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1126.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1121.7 and closed at 1120.65. The stock reached a high of 1138.95 and a low of 1119. The market capitalization of the company is 109,931.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, while the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 79,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1123.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1126.85

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1123.85. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.27. This translates to a net change of -3. Overall, the stock has seen a minor decline in its value.

31 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.74%
3 Months4.83%
6 Months10.08%
YTD10.87%
1 Year9.3%
31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1126.85, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1120.65

31 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1120.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 79,934 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1120.65.

