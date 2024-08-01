Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1530.2 and closed at ₹1539.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1561.65, while the lowest was ₹1530.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹151,995.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1555.4, and the low was ₹1087.85. The BSE volume for the day was 68,079 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1491.0, 4.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1561.65 & ₹1530.2 yesterday to end at ₹1553.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend