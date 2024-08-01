Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1539.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1553.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1530.2 and closed at 1539.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1561.65, while the lowest was 1530.2. The market capitalization stood at 151,995.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1555.4, and the low was 1087.85. The BSE volume for the day was 68,079 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1491.0, 4.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9101011
    Buy10997
    Hold8788
    Sell10111010
    Strong Sell2222
01 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2292 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1539.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1561.65 & 1530.2 yesterday to end at 1553.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

