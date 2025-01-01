Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1729.35 and closed at ₹1746.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1729.35 and a low of ₹1682.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹170,392.2 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 29,668. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1729.48
|Support 1
|1682.93
|Resistance 2
|1752.52
|Support 2
|1659.42
|Resistance 3
|1776.03
|Support 3
|1636.38
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 1.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1459 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1729.35 & ₹1682.45 yesterday to end at ₹1705.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.