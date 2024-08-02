Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1553.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1540 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's open and close prices were 1553.9. The stock reached a high of 1568.9 and a low of 1540. The market capitalization was 150,635.61 crore. The 52-week high was 1561.65 and the low was 1087.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19,008 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11561.15Support 11533.8
Resistance 21578.75Support 21524.05
Resistance 31588.5Support 31506.45
02 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1491.0, 3.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9101011
    Buy10997
    Hold8778
    Sell10111110
    Strong Sell2222
02 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1334 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2313 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1315 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1553.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1568.9 & 1540 yesterday to end at 1540. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

