Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's open and close prices were ₹1553.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1568.9 and a low of ₹1540. The market capitalization was ₹150,635.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1561.65 and the low was ₹1087.85. The BSE volume for the day was 19,008 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1561.15
|Support 1
|1533.8
|Resistance 2
|1578.75
|Support 2
|1524.05
|Resistance 3
|1588.5
|Support 3
|1506.45
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1491.0, 3.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1315 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1568.9 & ₹1540 yesterday to end at ₹1540. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend