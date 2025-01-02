Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1705 and closed slightly higher at ₹1705.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1714.1 and a low of ₹1691.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹167,000.7 crore, it continues to show resilience, having a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE volume recorded was 9,518 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹1709.70. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have seen a significant rise of 33.31%, reaching ₹1709.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 9.20% increase, rising to 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|12.52%
|6 Months
|15.14%
|YTD
|-0.14%
|1 Year
|33.31%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1717.75
|Support 1
|1691.4
|Resistance 2
|1730.85
|Support 2
|1678.15
|Resistance 3
|1744.1
|Support 3
|1665.05
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1745.0, 2.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 730 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1815 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 721 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1705.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1714.1 & ₹1691.4 yesterday to end at ₹1704.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.