Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.80 0.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 759.30 1.34%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 485.05 0.24%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 3,091.05 0.34%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,220.70 -0.08%
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1705.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1704.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1705 and closed slightly higher at 1705.55. The stock reached a high of 1714.1 and a low of 1691.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 167,000.7 crore, it continues to show resilience, having a 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7. The BSE volume recorded was 9,518 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:17:05 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at 1709.70. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have seen a significant rise of 33.31%, reaching 1709.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 9.20% increase, rising to 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months12.52%
6 Months15.14%
YTD-0.14%
1 Year33.31%
02 Jan 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11717.75Support 11691.4
Resistance 21730.85Support 21678.15
Resistance 31744.1Support 31665.05
02 Jan 2025, 08:34:50 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1745.0, 2.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141411
    Hold6678
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
02 Jan 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 730 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1815 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 721 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04:34 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1705.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1714.1 & 1691.4 yesterday to end at 1704.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

