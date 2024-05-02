Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1266.9, up 0.39% from yesterday's 1261.95

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1288 and closed at ₹1288.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1291.05, while the low was ₹1259.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹123267.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1416 and a 52-week low of ₹1021.5. The BSE volume for the day was 103684 shares.
Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between ₹1254 and ₹1274 on the current day.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their current long positions.
Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at ₹1266.9 - a 0.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1276.77 , 1285.98 , 1297.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1255.92 , 1244.28 , 1235.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1267.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1252.0 and ₹1283.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1252.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1227.65
|10 Days
|1224.20
|20 Days
|1239.79
|50 Days
|1270.69
|100 Days
|1277.90
|300 Days
|1238.92
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|8
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|10
|12
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1272.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1252.0 and ₹1283.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1252.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, raising the likelihood of the stock either reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between ₹1254 as the low and ₹1274 as the high on the current day.
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1273.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1252.0 and ₹1283.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1252.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1266.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1264 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1252.0 and ₹1283.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1252.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price increased by 0.47% to reach ₹1267.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. For example, HCL Technologies is declining, but companies like LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are showing upward trends. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.34% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1364.2
|-3.35
|-0.24
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370198.19
|LTI Mindtree
|4720.0
|13.55
|0.29
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139789.11
|Tech Mahindra
|1267.85
|5.9
|0.47
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111896.15
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7677.6
|83.25
|1.1
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66543.29
|PB Fintech
|1296.0
|30.35
|2.4
|1400.0
|584.0
|57769.53
The trading volume of Tech Mahindra by 10 AM is 109.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1264.8, up by 0.23%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1265.0 & a low of 1254.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1266.23
|Support 1
|1255.23
|Resistance 2
|1271.12
|Support 2
|1249.12
|Resistance 3
|1277.23
|Support 3
|1244.23
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 0.32% to reach ₹1257.9, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. HCL Technologies is experiencing a decline, whereas LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.17% and 0.16% respectively.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1264.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1252.0 and ₹1283.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1252.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1283.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at ₹1269.65. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra shares have risen by 23.42% to ₹1269.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has also seen a significant increase of 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.27%
|3 Months
|-8.43%
|6 Months
|11.5%
|YTD
|-0.72%
|1 Year
|23.42%
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1283.05
|Support 1
|1252.0
|Resistance 2
|1302.6
|Support 2
|1240.5
|Resistance 3
|1314.1
|Support 3
|1220.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 28.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1291.05 & ₹1259.55 yesterday to end at ₹1288.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
